HashCoin (HSC) Trading Up 7.8% Over Last 7 Days

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 30th. HashCoin has a total market cap of $1.55 million and $2,054.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HashCoin token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX and Gate.io. During the last week, HashCoin has traded up 7.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $576.71 or 0.05948587 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00048593 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000188 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001112 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000161 BTC.

HashCoin Token Profile

HashCoin (HSC) is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 tokens. The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HashCoin is www.hashfuture.io. HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HashCoin Token Trading

HashCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HashCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

