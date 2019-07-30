Hays (LON:HAS) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hays plc (LON:HAS) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $156.90. Hays shares last traded at $154.70, with a volume of 1,816,310 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a €475.00 ($552.33) price target on Rational and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price target on Edison International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on GetBusy from GBX 52 ($0.68) to GBX 56 ($0.73) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hays currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 174.09 ($2.27).

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.41, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 155.76.

Hays

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, purchasing, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

