HBZ coin (HBZ) Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

HBZ coin (CURRENCY:HBZ) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. Over the last seven days, HBZ coin has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One HBZ coin token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, HitBTC, Exmo and Bitlish. HBZ coin has a market cap of $384,920.00 and approximately $62,786.00 worth of HBZ coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HBZ coin Profile

HBZ coin (HBZ) is a token. It launched on February 15th, 2018. HBZ coin’s total supply is 1,005,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 987,301,957 tokens. HBZ coin’s official Twitter account is @HbZcoin. The official website for HBZ coin is www.hbzcoin.com/#. The official message board for HBZ coin is medium.com/@HBZCoinOfficial. The Reddit community for HBZ coin is /r/HelbizOfficial.

“A Mobility Ecosystem set to reshape how we get from A to B.” HBZ is a cryptocurrency and blockchain based transportation ecosystem to seamlessly offer transportation globally from scooters and cars to tolls and international flights through a partner network with ease, full transparency while users maintain full ownership of their personal data.

HBZ’s sophisticated SDK allows any 3rd party to integrate and allow its users to acquire and spend HBZ inside their own application with ease.

Currently, HBZ is active and usable directly within the Helbiz app.

HBZ coin Token Trading

HBZ coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitlish, Mercatox, Exmo and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HBZ coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HBZ coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HBZ coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

