Head-To-Head Contrast: CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR) vs. PPL (NYSE:PPL)

PPL (NYSE:PPL) and CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

PPL has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CENTRAIS ELETRI/S has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PPL and CENTRAIS ELETRI/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PPL $7.79 billion 2.75 $1.83 billion $2.40 12.35 CENTRAIS ELETRI/S $6.83 billion 2.02 $3.30 billion N/A N/A

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PPL.

Profitability

This table compares PPL and CENTRAIS ELETRI/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PPL 23.79% 14.52% 3.91% CENTRAIS ELETRI/S N/A 27.61% 7.83%

Dividends

PPL pays an annual dividend of $1.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. CENTRAIS ELETRI/S pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. PPL pays out 68.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PPL has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. PPL is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for PPL and CENTRAIS ELETRI/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PPL 1 9 2 0 2.08 CENTRAIS ELETRI/S 1 0 0 0 1.00

PPL presently has a consensus target price of $34.11, indicating a potential upside of 15.01%. Given PPL’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe PPL is more favorable than CENTRAIS ELETRI/S.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.9% of PPL shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of PPL shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PPL beats CENTRAIS ELETRI/S on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia. The company also provides electric delivery services to approximately 1.4 million customers in Pennsylvania; operates electricity distribution networks in the United Kingdom; generates electricity from coal, gas, hydro, and solar sources in Kentucky; and sells wholesale electricity to 10 municipalities in Kentucky. PPL Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S Company Profile

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through thermal, nuclear, wind, and hydroelectric plants. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants and held interests in various other plants with a total installed capacity of 42,350 Megawatts (MW); 112 thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with an installed capacity of 2,646 MW; and 2 nuclear power plants with an installed capacity of 1,990 MW. The company also operates 71,684 kilometers of transmission lines and 6 power distributors that serve approximately 4.4 million consumers. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A.  Eletrobrás was founded in 1962 and is based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

