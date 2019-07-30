HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) Shares Down 5.2%

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF)’s stock price fell 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $73.37 and last traded at $73.55, 7,386 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 284% from the average session volume of 1,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.55.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.69.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HLBZF)

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.