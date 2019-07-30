Henderson Eurotrust (LON:HNE) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,180.00

Henderson Eurotrust PLC (LON:HNE) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,180 ($15.42) and last traded at GBX 1,160 ($15.16), with a volume of 6698 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,165 ($15.22).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,143.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.75 million and a P/E ratio of -12.49.

Henderson Eurotrust Company Profile (LON:HNE)

Henderson EuroTrust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company invests predominantly in large and medium-sized companies, which are perceived to be undervalued in view of their growth prospects or on account of significant changes in management or structure. The Company aims to achieve a total return from a portfolio of European investments.

