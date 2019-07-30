Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Short Interest Down 11.6% in July

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 497,500 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the June 15th total of 563,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 218,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Herc by 206.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 234,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after acquiring an additional 157,882 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Herc by 507.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 37,538 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Herc in the first quarter valued at about $6,760,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Herc in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,291,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Herc by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 199,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 106,449 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HRI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. TheStreet cut shares of The Providence Service from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

HRI traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.06. 216,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,957. Herc has a 1-year low of $24.16 and a 1-year high of $57.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Herc had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $475.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Herc will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

