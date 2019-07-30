Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) Receives $28.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.25.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HCCI. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

HCCI stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.04. 42,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a one year low of $19.01 and a one year high of $29.01. The firm has a market cap of $664.40 million, a PE ratio of 41.24, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.54.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $105.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.75 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 6.83%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 17,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD lifted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 110,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 1st quarter valued at $783,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,548,000 after purchasing an additional 446,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

