Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Updates Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) issued an update on its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.56-0.61 for the period. Hersha Hospitality Trust also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.07-2.19 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HT traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.99. 314,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,463. The firm has a market cap of $654.97 million, a PE ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.67. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $24.16.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $114.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.18 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 0.99%. Research analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.91%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HB Fuller from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine raised YY from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Hersha Hospitality Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.54.

In related news, insider Neil H. Shah acquired 6,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.48 per share, with a total value of $99,868.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 328,252 shares in the company, valued at $5,409,592.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

