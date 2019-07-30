Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $153.86

Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $153.86 and last traded at $153.74, with a volume of 9975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.21.

HSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $216.00 price target on Stryker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America lowered Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ultrapar Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.10.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 83.29% and a net margin of 15.51%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hershey Co will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.773 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.92%.

In other Hershey news, Director Anthony J. Palmer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total transaction of $652,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,126.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total value of $207,855.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,953,506.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,100 shares of company stock valued at $401,990 and sold 3,676,669 shares valued at $464,330,578. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 12.7% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 25.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 79,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,589,000 after acquiring an additional 16,039 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 91.8% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 108,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,542,000 after acquiring an additional 51,930 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the second quarter worth $657,000. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the second quarter worth $115,000. 53.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

