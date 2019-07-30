Hess (HES) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Hess (NYSE:HES) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Hess to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.

Shares of HES opened at $59.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.05. Hess has a 1-year low of $35.59 and a 1-year high of $74.81. The stock has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of -81.05 and a beta of 1.96.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HES. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. MKM Partners raised shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Hess from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.46.

In other Hess news, insider Michael R. Turner sold 30,345 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $1,977,583.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,160,976.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew P. Slentz sold 2,081 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $130,104.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,319.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,158 shares of company stock valued at $9,196,837 over the last ninety days. 12.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

