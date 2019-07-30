HEXAGON AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Shares Down 1.1%

HEXAGON AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) traded down 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $48.95 and last traded at $49.18, 3,221 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 66,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.75.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.71.

HEXAGON AB/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HXGBY)

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial landscapes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

Further Reading: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for HEXAGON AB/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXAGON AB/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.