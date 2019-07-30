Hexcel Co. (HXL) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 1st

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Hexcel has increased its dividend by an average of 11.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Hexcel has a payout ratio of 22.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hexcel to earn $3.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.4%.

NYSE:HXL opened at $83.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.13. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.11. Hexcel has a 1-year low of $53.50 and a 1-year high of $85.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.03 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 12.90%. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hexcel news, insider Gail E. Lehman sold 733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $54,652.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 733 shares in the company, valued at $54,652.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thierry Merlot sold 3,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $230,111.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,784 shares of company stock valued at $1,155,757 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets set a $81.00 target price on Kilroy Realty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group downgraded AGL Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.78.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

