HGK Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,160 Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,179 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 103,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in WESCO International by 18.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in WESCO International by 317.4% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in WESCO International by 425.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in WESCO International by 14.6% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on WCC shares. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of WESCO International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Luminex in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. WESCO International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.71.

In related news, Director John K. Morgan sold 3,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $157,819.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,719.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 1,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total transaction of $74,091.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,064.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

WCC traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.91. The stock had a trading volume of 6,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,649. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.74. WESCO International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.94 and a twelve month high of $63.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.64.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). WESCO International had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WESCO International, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

