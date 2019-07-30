HGK Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX)

HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBX. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 30.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America set a $225.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of WisdomTree International Dividend Ex-Financials Fund from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Shares of NYSE GBX traded up $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.42. 199,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,138. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.70. Greenbrier Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $26.75 and a twelve month high of $64.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $929.90 million, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.95.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $856.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.24 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Greenbrier Companies Inc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.21%.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 7,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $273,251.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,294,301.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX).

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.