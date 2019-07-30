HGK Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE)

HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 4,644.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALE shares. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ALLETE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.08.

ALLETE stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,966. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.33. ALLETE Inc has a one year low of $72.42 and a one year high of $87.57.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $357.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.00 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ALLETE Inc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.5875 dividend. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.10%.

In related news, Director Kathryn W. Dindo sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total value of $60,292.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alan R. Hodnik sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.24, for a total transaction of $328,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,320,472.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,620 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,100 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

