HGK Asset Management Inc. Sells 462 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

HGK Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 67.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $1.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.37. 1,009,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,382,118. The company has a market capitalization of $164.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.55. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $153.13 and a 12-month high of $218.96.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.32% and a negative return on equity of 92.99%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.73%.

In other news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 40,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.90, for a total transaction of $8,018,187.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,647 shares in the company, valued at $8,354,547.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 38,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.21, for a total transaction of $7,560,288.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,658 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,758.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,449 shares of company stock worth $20,458,931. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.23.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

