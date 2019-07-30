HICL Infrastructure (LON:HICL) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $160.43

HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.43 and traded as high as $164.80. HICL Infrastructure shares last traded at $164.53, with a volume of 1,999,190 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 160.57.

Get HICL Infrastructure alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a GBX 2.06 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This is an increase from HICL Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $2.02. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. HICL Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is 0.63%.

About HICL Infrastructure (LON:HICL)

HICL Infrastructure Company Limited specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. For direct investments, it seeks to invest in infrastructure projects. It invests in project companies which have not yet completed the construction phases of their concessions including project companies which are in the process of bidding for project concessions.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for HICL Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HICL Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.