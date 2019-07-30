Highwater Wealth Management LLC Sells 219 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Highwater Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 3.0% of Highwater Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Highwater Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 18,453.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 209,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,996,000 after acquiring an additional 208,708 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,463,000 after purchasing an additional 18,974 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $415,119,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $170.70 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $129.51 and a 1-year high of $171.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

