Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Hilton Grand Vacations to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Hilton Grand Vacations has set its FY19 guidance at $2.61-2.77 EPS.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $450.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.20 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 56.92%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hilton Grand Vacations to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE HGV opened at $32.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.04. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12 month low of $24.17 and a 12 month high of $35.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.29.

HGV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Masonite International from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

In related news, insider Barbara L. Hollkamp sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $55,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,464.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leonard Potter bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,570. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

