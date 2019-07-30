Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,795,700 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the June 15th total of 6,730,100 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Hilton Grand Vacations stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.93. 30,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,908. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 52-week low of $24.17 and a 52-week high of $35.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 5.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.04.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 56.92% and a net margin of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $450.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Hilton Grand Vacations’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HGV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Masonite International from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Hilton Grand Vacations currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

In related news, Director Leonard Potter purchased 10,000 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,570. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Barbara L. Hollkamp sold 2,000 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $55,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,464.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HGV. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 9,136.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter worth about $215,000.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

