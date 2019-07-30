Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) Short Interest Down 13.9% in July

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,795,700 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the June 15th total of 6,730,100 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HGV. Zacks Investment Research raised HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Masonite International from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Rent-A-Center from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Grand Vacations presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Hilton Grand Vacations stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.95. 11,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,908. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.29. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12 month low of $24.17 and a 12 month high of $35.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.04.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 56.92% and a net margin of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $450.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Barbara L. Hollkamp sold 2,000 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $55,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,464.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leonard Potter purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 72,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,570. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 738,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,479,000 after buying an additional 9,272 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 982,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,923,000 after buying an additional 231,148 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 880,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,232,000 after buying an additional 42,543 shares during the last quarter.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.