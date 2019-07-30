Hiveterminal Token (HVN) Trading Up 32% Over Last 7 Days

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 30th. Hiveterminal Token has a market capitalization of $1.71 million and $21,028.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hiveterminal Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Hiveterminal Token has traded up 32% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003312 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00281221 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010442 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.87 or 0.01540229 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000870 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00117353 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00022061 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Profile

Hiveterminal Token’s genesis date was July 3rd, 2017. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 410,288,182 tokens. The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net. The official website for Hiveterminal Token is www.hiveterminal.com. Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net.

Hiveterminal Token Token Trading

Hiveterminal Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiveterminal Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hiveterminal Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

