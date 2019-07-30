Hollencrest Capital Management Makes New Investment in AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV)

Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEV. Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in AMBEV S A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Alta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AMBEV S A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. South Texas Money Management Ltd. acquired a new position in AMBEV S A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AMBEV S A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in AMBEV S A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 7.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABEV stock opened at $5.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. AMBEV S A/S has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $5.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.81. The stock has a market cap of $84.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.70.

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. AMBEV S A/S had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMBEV S A/S will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABEV has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PROS from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Green Plains Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 55 ($0.72) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Trinseo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

AMBEV S A/S Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

