Hollencrest Capital Management Purchases 4,133 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 7.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 230.8% during the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 83.5% during the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $54.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.50. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $44.25 and a 52 week high of $54.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 23,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $1,118,194.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 165,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,914,099.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Francisco Crespo sold 125,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $6,297,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 186,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,331,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 369,175 shares of company stock worth $18,634,452. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets set a $81.00 price target on Kilroy Realty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.86.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

