Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY reduced its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,738 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 207 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 34,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total value of $7,010,097.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,567,742.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 26,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.17, for a total transaction of $4,981,602.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,227,090.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,522 shares of company stock valued at $16,156,831 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.78.

NYSE:HD traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $218.14. 1,023,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,808,368. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68. The stock has a market cap of $238.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.12. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $158.09 and a 52-week high of $219.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $210.54.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $26.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 1,441.05%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

