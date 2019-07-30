Homeserve plc (LON:HSV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Homeserve plc (LON:HSV) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,131.43 ($14.78).

Several brokerages recently commented on HSV. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of in a report on Monday, June 24th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Publicis Groupe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.41) price target on shares of Homeserve in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Viacom from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Homeserve in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

HSV traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,157 ($15.12). 384,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,988. Homeserve has a 1-year low of GBX 847.50 ($11.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,275 ($16.66). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,185.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion and a PE ratio of 35.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.49, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.16.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a GBX 16.20 ($0.21) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Homeserve’s previous dividend of $5.20. Homeserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.65%.

In related news, insider Stella David bought 28,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,145 ($14.96) per share, for a total transaction of £325,122.75 ($424,830.46). Also, insider David Bower sold 31,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,183 ($15.46), for a total transaction of £375,945.57 ($491,239.47). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 28,434 shares of company stock valued at $32,557,239.

Homeserve Company Profile

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to household customers under the HomeServe brand. It offers plumbing, drainage, electrics, water supply pipe, gas supply pipe, appliance repair, pest infestation, and locksmith services, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services.

