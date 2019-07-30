HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) Short Interest Down 9.4% in July

HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 608,300 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the June 15th total of 671,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other HomeStreet news, EVP Godfrey B. Evans purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.48 per share, for a total transaction of $28,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,383.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark R. Ruh purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.37 per share, for a total transaction of $56,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,724.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 10,000 shares of company stock worth $290,070. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,106,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HomeStreet during the second quarter valued at $273,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in HomeStreet during the first quarter valued at $476,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in HomeStreet by 2,910.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 91,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 88,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in HomeStreet by 18.0% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 374,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,876,000 after acquiring an additional 57,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Business First Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. FIG Partners reiterated a “market-perform” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.68.

Shares of HMST stock traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $29.18. 70,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,602. The stock has a market cap of $786.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.67. HomeStreet has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $31.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $69.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.59 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 4.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that HomeStreet will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

