Hon Hai Precision Industry (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd.-ADR (OTCMKTS:HNHPF)’s stock price traded down 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.00 and last traded at $5.05, 166,607 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 29% from the average session volume of 129,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.09.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.97.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HNHPF)

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, Ltd. provides integrated electronics manufacturing services in Ireland, the United States, China, Singapore, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company primarily manufactures, sells, and services connectors, telecommunication and computer cases, thermal modules, wired/wireless communication products, optical products, power supply modules, and assemblies for use in the information technology, communications, automotive equipment, precision molding, automobile, and consumer electronics industries.

