Horizon North Logistics (HNL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st.

Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$128.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$115.59 million.

Get Horizon North Logistics alerts:

TSE:HNL traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$1.70. The company had a trading volume of 111,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,576. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.39. The company has a market capitalization of $283.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.85. Horizon North Logistics has a twelve month low of C$1.48 and a twelve month high of C$3.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Horizon North Logistics’s payout ratio is 1,000.00%.

A number of research firms have commented on HNL. Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on shares of Banner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial set a C$1.90 price target on shares of Troilus Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.89.

In other news, Director Roderick William Graham sold 200,000 shares of Horizon North Logistics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.33, for a total transaction of C$466,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,500 shares in the company, valued at C$194,555.

About Horizon North Logistics

Horizon North Logistics Inc provides industrial, commercial, and residential products and services in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Services and Modular Solutions. The Industrial Services segment supplies workforce accommodations, camp management services, access solutions, relocatable structures, and maintenance and utilities services.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon North Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon North Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.