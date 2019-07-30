Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Horizon Technology Finance Corp (NASDAQ:HRZN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.14. Horizon Technology Finance shares last traded at $12.12, with a volume of 8,261 shares traded.

Separately, National Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Horizon Technology Finance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.88.

The firm has a market cap of $164.24 million, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.92.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 41.69%.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th.

In other Horizon Technology Finance news, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.70 per share, for a total transaction of $52,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,100.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter worth $961,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

