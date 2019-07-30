Hrvst Brnd Ldr Pls Incm Cl A Unt Etf (TSE:HBF) Shares Down 1.1%

Shares of Hrvst Brnd Ldr Pls Incm Cl A Unt Etf (TSE:HBF) dropped 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$9.58 and last traded at C$9.58, approximately 11,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 32,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.69.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.46.

About Hrvst Brnd Ldr Pls Incm Cl A Unt Etf (TSE:HBF)

Brand Leaders Plus Income Fund (the Fund) is a closed-end investment fund. The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide unit holders with monthly cash distributions; an opportunity for capital appreciation, and lower overall volatility of portfolio returns than would otherwise be experienced by owning equity securities of the Brand Leaders directly.

