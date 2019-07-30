Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.85-8.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.04. Hubbell also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $7.85-8.15 EPS.

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $129.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.95. Hubbell has a 1-year low of $91.88 and a 1-year high of $137.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.44.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Analysts expect that Hubbell will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 46.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HUBB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vistra Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hubbell currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $139.60.

In other news, insider Rodd Richard Ruland sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.98, for a total value of $259,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 2,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.69, for a total transaction of $290,894.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,983 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,215.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,177 shares of company stock worth $2,477,468. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

