Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) Shares Bought by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 730.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.7% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.0% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,041 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 56.4% during the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Nicolas G. Schuck sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.46, for a total value of $102,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,640 shares in the company, valued at $539,774.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.68, for a total transaction of $428,546.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,782,666.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,737 shares of company stock valued at $1,027,724. 2.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Viewray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.08.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock traded down $1.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $231.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,804. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 12-month low of $173.80 and a 12-month high of $262.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $226.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by ($0.42). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 48.34%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.48 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

