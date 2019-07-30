Huntington National Bank Buys 8,367 Shares of Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL)

Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) by 557.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,367 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Buckeye Partners were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Buckeye Partners by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 123,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,224 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new stake in Buckeye Partners during the first quarter valued at about $257,000. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in Buckeye Partners by 70.5% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 101,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 41,772 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Buckeye Partners during the first quarter valued at about $22,206,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Buckeye Partners during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Buckeye Partners alerts:

Shares of Buckeye Partners stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,705. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 0.70. Buckeye Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $25.71 and a 12-month high of $42.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.16.

Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Buckeye Partners had a positive return on equity of 9.46% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. Buckeye Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Buckeye Partners, L.P. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Elastic in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho set a $88.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded Buckeye Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Buckeye Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.37.

In related news, Director Joseph A. Lasala, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $366,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $570,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Todd J. Russo sold 8,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total value of $357,990.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,092 shares in the company, valued at $208,568.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,240 shares of company stock worth $829,245 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Buckeye Partners Profile

Buckeye Partners, L.P. owns and operates liquid petroleum products pipelines in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals, and Merchant Services. The Domestic Pipelines & Terminals segment transports liquid petroleum products, including gasoline, jet fuel, and various distillates.

Featured Article: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Buckeye Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckeye Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.