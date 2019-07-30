Huntington National Bank Grows Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,259,418 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,270 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $42,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in AT&T by 12.8% during the second quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 156,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 17,734 shares during the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 49,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank Trust increased its stake in AT&T by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 15,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co increased its stake in AT&T by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 16,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in AT&T by 3.2% during the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 21,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on T shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Desjardins restated an “average” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of MFS California Municipal Fund in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.77.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.19. 15,590,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,387,478. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.14. The stock has a market cap of $249.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.80 and a 12 month high of $34.44.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The business had revenue of $44.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.97 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

