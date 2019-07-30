Huntington National Bank Has $579,000 Position in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Xylem were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in Xylem during the first quarter worth $208,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.9% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 44,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.9% during the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 8,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,986,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,184,554,000 after acquiring an additional 516,715 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 599,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,410,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xylem stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,922. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Xylem Inc has a one year low of $60.65 and a one year high of $85.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.23.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.06). Xylem had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XYL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Cowen lifted their price objective on WestJet Airlines from C$22.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Xylem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.60.

In related news, insider Kenneth Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $409,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,788,846.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tomas Brannemo sold 6,683 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $547,337.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,185.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,162 shares of company stock valued at $3,943,811 over the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

