Huntington National Bank Raises Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 83.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 13,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $170.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,860. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $129.51 and a 1 year high of $171.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

