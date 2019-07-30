Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Has $2.99 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,404 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 61.4% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Shares of VTV stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $112.78. 199,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,551,007. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.62 and a fifty-two week high of $113.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.65.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

