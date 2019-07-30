Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Sells 192 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 6.8% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15,806.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,931,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,931,000 after buying an additional 6,887,491 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $605,252,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,357,000. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,489.1% during the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 545,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,358,000 after buying an additional 511,356 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,432,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,460,000 after buying an additional 499,926 shares during the period.

VUG stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.13. 5,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,850. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.65. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $124.85 and a twelve month high of $170.42.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

