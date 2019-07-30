Hydro Hits Market Cap of $9.41 Million (HYDRO)

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. Hydro has a total market capitalization of $9.41 million and $138,288.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydro token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Fatbtc, CoinEx and DEx.top. During the last week, Hydro has traded down 8.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $573.49 or 0.05975319 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00049130 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000206 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001085 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000160 BTC.

About Hydro

Hydro (HYDRO) is a token. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,453,999,061 tokens. Hydro’s official message board is medium.com/@hydrogenapi. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hydro is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hydro

Hydro can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Mercatox, IDEX, Bittrex, IDAX, CoinEx, Fatbtc, Upbit, DEx.top and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydro using one of the exchanges listed above.

