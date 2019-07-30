IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) versus Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Financial Comparison

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) and Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

IHS Markit has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sify Technologies has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares IHS Markit and Sify Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IHS Markit 10.49% 10.13% 5.11% Sify Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for IHS Markit and Sify Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IHS Markit 1 4 8 0 2.54 Sify Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

IHS Markit presently has a consensus target price of $61.83, indicating a potential downside of 5.44%. Sify Technologies has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 189.86%. Given Sify Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sify Technologies is more favorable than IHS Markit.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IHS Markit and Sify Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IHS Markit $4.01 billion 6.54 $542.30 million $1.98 33.03 Sify Technologies $311.50 million 0.17 $15.45 million $0.10 13.80

IHS Markit has higher revenue and earnings than Sify Technologies. Sify Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IHS Markit, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.2% of IHS Markit shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.7% of Sify Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of IHS Markit shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 77.0% of Sify Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Sify Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. IHS Markit does not pay a dividend. Sify Technologies pays out 10.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

IHS Markit beats Sify Technologies on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Resources segment provides upstream, midstream, downstream, and power/gas/coal/renewables services. This segment also offers data for manufacturing processes, as well as capital expenditure, cost, price, production, trade, demand, and capacity industry analysis and forecasts. The company's Transportation segment provides authoritative analysis, as well as sales and production forecasts for light vehicles, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, powertrains, components, and technology systems; and performance measurement tools and marketing solutions for carmakers, dealers, and agencies. It also offers comprehensive data on ships, as well as monthly import and export statistics on approximately 90 countries; and specifications for military vehicles, naval vessels, and aircraft types. The company's Consolidated Markets & Solutions segment provides discovery technologies, research tools, and software-based engineering decision engines; components and devices, performance analytics, and end market intelligence for technology, media, and telecom industries; and economic and risk data, forecast, and analytic tools. Its Financial Services segment provides pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial markets participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers. IHS Markit Ltd. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Telecom-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Telecom-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services. The Data Center-centric Information Technology Services segment comprises of data center; cloud and managed; technology integration, and applications integration services. The company was founded on December 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Chennai, India.

