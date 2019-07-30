II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) in a research note published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on IIVI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target (up from $124.00) on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Monday, June 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zai Lab from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Northland Securities set a $68.00 price target on shares of Lumentum and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Alteryx to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.83.

Get II-VI alerts:

Shares of II-VI stock opened at $40.73 on Monday. II-VI has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $50.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.21. II-VI had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $342.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that II-VI will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other II-VI news, Director Joseph J. Corasanti purchased 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.34 per share, for a total transaction of $103,488.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 54,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,773,331.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shaker Sadasivam purchased 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $493,477.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,834 shares in the company, valued at $756,111.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of II-VI by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of II-VI in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of II-VI by 578.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of II-VI in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in shares of II-VI by 398.3% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,990 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

Further Reading: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.