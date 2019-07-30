Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.00-6.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.53298-3.53298 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.62 billion.Illumina also updated its FY19 guidance to $6.00 to $6.10 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Bank of America set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. OTR Global lowered shares of Illumina to a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $382.00 to $348.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Illumina has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $332.77.

NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $7.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $296.64. 1,723,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,559,709. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $338.71. Illumina has a fifty-two week low of $268.62 and a fifty-two week high of $380.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.86, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.15.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. Illumina had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mostafa Ronaghi sold 10,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $3,020,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,209,823.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 124 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.77, for a total transaction of $38,659.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,086 shares in the company, valued at $2,520,972.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,291 shares of company stock worth $22,420,366 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

