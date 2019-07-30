IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $38.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.95 million. IMPINJ had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a negative return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. IMPINJ updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $-0.04-0.03 EPS and its Q3 guidance to (0.04)-0.03 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PI traded up $2.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.60. The company had a trading volume of 21,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,141. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.03. The stock has a market cap of $781.82 million, a PE ratio of -55.30 and a beta of 2.72. IMPINJ has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $37.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

In related news, VP Denise Masters sold 1,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $37,145.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Brodersen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total transaction of $542,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,323,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,292 shares of company stock worth $4,244,095 in the last three months. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

PI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Dougherty & Co upgraded shares of IMPINJ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of IMPINJ in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $382.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of GENFIT S A/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. IMPINJ has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

About IMPINJ

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

