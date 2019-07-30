Inchcape (LON:INCH) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Inchcape (LON:INCH) to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has GBX 620 ($8.10) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 627 ($8.19).

LON INCH opened at GBX 632 ($8.26) on Friday. Inchcape has a 12 month low of GBX 482.20 ($6.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 718.50 ($9.39). The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.40. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 612.85.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a GBX 8.90 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. Inchcape’s payout ratio is currently 2.09%.

Inchcape Company Profile

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer in the premium and luxury automotive sectors. The company sells and retails new and used cars of various brands. It also provides after sales servicing and parts; and vehicle finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in Asia, Australasia, the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, South America, and Russia.

