Independence Bank of Kentucky Lowers Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Independence Bank of Kentucky cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 724 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Nike were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 27.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,077,703 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,943,374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908,916 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nike by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,065,913 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,263,116,000 after purchasing an additional 796,906 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nike during the fourth quarter valued at $892,899,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Nike by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,357,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $471,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,428 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Nike by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,507,942 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $260,074,000 after purchasing an additional 69,032 shares during the period. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Nike news, Director John C. Lechleiter sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $471,024.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,457 shares in the company, valued at $5,964,658.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Elliott Hill sold 3,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total value of $281,061.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,637 shares of company stock worth $7,388,637 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $87.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,749,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,202,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $66.53 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The firm has a market cap of $137.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.86.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). Nike had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Canaccord Genuity set a $52.00 price objective on Zillow Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank set a $28.00 price objective on Colfax and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $103.00 price target on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $97.00 price target on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research set a $101.00 price target on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.86.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

