Independence Bank of Kentucky Lowers Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lessened its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 339 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,251,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,459,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,400 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 33.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,572,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,167,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900,868 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,897,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,094,013,000 after acquiring an additional 422,625 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $946,280,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,089,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $845,574,000 after acquiring an additional 71,898 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on TMO. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Propetro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of AGL Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.55.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director C Martin Harris sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.73, for a total value of $74,450.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,606.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total transaction of $670,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,739,380.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $2.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $286.12. The company had a trading volume of 521,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,024. The company’s 50-day moving average is $291.74. The company has a market cap of $114.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.34 and a 1 year high of $305.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

