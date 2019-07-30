Independent Investors Inc. Makes New $291,000 Investment in Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA)

Independent Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth $33,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth $46,000.

CTVA stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.08. The company had a trading volume of 43,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,011,390. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.56. Corteva has a 1-year low of $24.35 and a 1-year high of $32.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus initiated coverage on Corteva in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Corteva in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.79.

In related news, Director Gregory R. Page purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.49 per share, with a total value of $50,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

