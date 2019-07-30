Independent Investors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC)

Independent Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Howard Hughes comprises approximately 1.6% of Independent Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Independent Investors Inc.’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $4,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Howard Hughes by 883.3% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in Howard Hughes by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, BBR Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howard Hughes stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.17. 1,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,019. Howard Hughes Corp has a 1 year low of $89.51 and a 1 year high of $136.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.45 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.66.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.32. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $353.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 118.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Howard Hughes Corp will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

